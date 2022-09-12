JEFFERSON — More than 50 people attended an event designed to honor first responders and those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks 21 years ago.
“Welcome to the eighth annual Shield a Badge with a Prayer,’” said Eastern County Court Judge Harold Specht, who helped organize the rally held at the Police Officers Memorial outside the Ashtabula County Courthouse.
Specht led a moment of silence for all the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks 21 years ago and the 13 American soldiers who perished in August of 2021 during the evacuation of Afghanistan.
The rally was started in 2015, Specht said, due to an increasing tendency to disrespect law enforcement personnel. “It was becoming popular to disrespect our men in blue ... We are here to show our love and respect for them,” he said.
Pentecostal Community Church Pastor Scott Ardary described the attacks on America on Sept. 11, 2001 as striking at the foundation of the nation. He said that attack has continued against the family and other societal structures.
Ardary said first responders may be not be high on people’s priority list, until they are needed during an emergency in a home or on the streets of Ashtabula County.
Lake County Common Pleas Court Judge Eugene A. Lucci, a retired police officer and candidate for 11th District Court of Appeals, talked of his love for the job and how he couldn’t believe they paid him to do what he loved during his early years as an officer.
Lucci said there are times when a police officer may have to make a split-second decision with no good options that could cost him or her, or others, their lives. “The reality may be an officer is wrong no matter what he does,” he said.
“As members of the public, we have a responsibility to the police,” Lucci said. He said voting for candidates that support the police, waiting to jump to judgment and holding the police accountable are some of the ways the public can support officers.
