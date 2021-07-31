NORTH KINGSVILLE — Children were able to get first-hand knowledge of the inner workings of the police and fire departments on Saturday afternoon during First Responders Day at the police station.
North Kingsville Fire Chief Kevin Hubbard and North Kingsville Police Chief Shannon Krenisky worked out the details of the event after Mayor Mindy Bisbee secured a $1,500 grant from NOPEC and decided it would be a good way to reach out to the community.
Krenisky said the idea was to help the children understand what police and firefighters do in their jobs. The chiefs said they work closely on a daily basis.
"We work as a unit. I talk to chief on a daily basis," Hubbard said.
Krenisky said his officers try to arrive at a fire call site so the fire department can readily access the house.
"Sometimes it is hard to find these [house] numbers," Krenisky said.
The Saturday event included opportunities for the children to sit in the driver's seat of a fire truck, meet a police dog and have some fun as well. Krenisky said food, prizes, and music were part of the experience.
Nicole Domoracki said she is new to the area and is getting to know the various communities after moving into Conneaut.
"We are always looking for some excitement for the kids," she said.
Hadleigh, 3, and Harrison, 1, Domoracki got to sit in the driver's seat of a fire engine and many children got free fire hats to wear home.
Steve Marshall of Sheffield Township helped his son Jax, 2, get his fire hat adjusted early Saturday afternoon.
"We saw it [the event] on Facebook and we decided to bring the kids," he said.
