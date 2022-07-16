NORTH KINGSVILLE — Children had the opportunity to meet a police dog, receive balloon animals and eat some snacks on Saturday afternoon during First Responders Day adjacent to the North Kingsville Police Department.
The most important part of the day, however, was getting accustomed to the vehicles and equipment used by safety forces in an emergency.
North Kingsville Police Chief Shannon Krenisky and North Kingsville Fire Chief Kevin Hubbard coordinated the event, for the second year, to allow children the opportunity to check out the equipment the safety forces use.
Hubbard said it is important to give children the opportunity to get in the ambulances and fire engines.
"That way when we show up [at an emergency] they won't be scared," he said.
Krenisky said the program is paid for predominantly by a NOPEC grant.
Hubbard said more than 100 children came to the event by mid-afternoon and they received free snacks and drinks and ice cream cones.
Ashley Baker brought Benjamin Jamison, 4, of North Kingsville to the event after seeing an advertisement.
"We saw this was going on and decided to come," she said.
Baker said Jamison really enjoyed seeing the ambulances and fire trucks.
Krenisky said North Kingsville Police Officer Lee Sesler created animal balloons for the children for more than two hours.
Alex Brummit, 4, of Ashtabula got his face painted at the event and many children got to watch the police dog work.
Krenisky said area companies and small businesses donated bicycles for a raffle and a local disc jockey volunteered his time.
Many of the children walked the grounds wearing fire hats.
