GENEVA TOWNSHIP — Fire fighting became a little more real for 19 people participating in a controlled burn training exercise on Saturday morning.
Geneva and Harpersfield firefighters were the beneficiaries of a Maple Avenue home owner who wanted the structure burned down and was willing to do the paperwork to make it happen, said Geneva Assistant Fire Chief Tim Parks.
"They (buildings) are very hard to get because of the paperwork and the EPA restrictions," Parks said. He said the paperwork includes checking deeds to make sure the building is owned free and clear by the property owner, there is no asbestos in the home and many other restrictions.
Firefighters gathered on Saturday morning with the hopes of practicing external and internal fire fighting techniques but the lack of certified trainers for inside burning shortened the mission a bit.
Parks said the event was still very helpful as cadets and young firefighters were able to feel the heat of a live fire and watch the flow patterns it followed. He said the firefighters did several external exercises and then two firefighters and a safety officer went into the building and set it on fire.
"It will smolder for a few days," Parks said. He said there weren't any close adjacent properties so they just watched the fire burn to learn more about how fires work.
Parks said the time to use ventilation and how to do it can be learned from a controlled burn operation.
He said the Explorers program cadets were able to do some of the work and learn from the experience. "They get to feel the heat. It is a real good training," Parks said.
Parks said there were 13 people representing the Geneva Fire Department and six from the Harpersfield Fire Department. He said Geneva Fire Chief David Shook did all the paperwork for the training.
Geneva Explorer Camden Lee said the young firefighters were able to learn a lot about the flow path of a fire and how ventilation can affect a fire.
Harpersfield Fire Chief Frank Henry said anytime firefighters can work on their technique in a life fire situation it is a good thing. He said the department regularly trains with their equipment but it is different with a life fire.
"Anytime you pull a hose or drive the equipment you learn something," Henry said.
