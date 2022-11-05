CONNEAUT — A firefighter was released from the hospital after treatment for injuries suffered on Thursday afternoon while fighting a house fire on Madison Street, said Conneaut Fire Chief Steven Lee.
The fire was called in at 12:04 p.m. on Thursday as a chimney fire, but when firefighters arrived on the scene it was a full-blown structure fire, Lee said. He said the firefighter, of the Conneaut Fire Department, was transported to the UH Conneaut Medical Center where he was treated and released.
Traffic was blocked on Madison Street as firefighters from Conneaut, Ashtabula Township, Kingsville Township and Springfield Township (Pa.) battled the blaze. They were on the scene late Thursday afternoon.
Lee said the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene on Thursday and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
Lee said the second floor of the home was packed with property and made it difficult to fight the blaze. He said firefighters had to move to a defensive strategy almost immediately.
