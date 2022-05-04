Rome Township voters and some from a portion of Roaming Shores agreed to increase funding for the fire department on Tuesday approving a 3-mill levy that will provide the department almost $200,000 a year.
Rome Fire Chief Ed Koziol said the day went well and he was obviously happy the levy passed.
“Historically we usually pass [the levy] 2-1,” he said.
The levy passed this time 221 votes to 115 votes, according to preliminary results from the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.
The levy was a .5-mill increase of a 2.5-mill levy that has been on the books for two decades. The increase was necessitated by increased costs for gear and and fire engines.
Turnout gear for a firefighter has gone from around $2,444 to $4,000, and self-contained breathing apparatuses have increased in price from $5,400 to $7,900.
Traditionally the township, and portions of Roaming Shores, passes a replacement levy every five years but this was the first increase in 20 years. “This will keep up with major inflation,” he said.
In other issues Andover village voters passed a 1.46-mill renewal current operating levy, 80-43. It provides about $22,000 toward the village’s annual budget. Andover Council President E. Curt Williams said the village would have to cut services if the levy did not pass.
Geneva Township voters passed a 1.49-mill fire replacement five-year levy that will allow the township to have a slight inflation increase as people’s homes are re-evaluated. The levy passed 226-178.
Geneva Township Trustees President Tim Mills said the new levy will provide about $96,000 compared to the former levy which provided $87,000. He said the levy finances go to pay for the township’s fire contract with the city of Geneva.
Sunday liquor sale options were also on the ballot with Rosabella Winery, in Austinburg Township and Pueblo Real in Conneaut seeking the option. Both passed.
The Rosabella Winery Sunday liquor sales passed 219-37 and the Pueblo Real passed 111-32.
