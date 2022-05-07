DENMARK TOWNSHIP — Firefighters from four departments battled a mobile home blaze at 428 Traxler Road on Friday afternoon after a call came in at 1:50 p.m.
“When we arrived we had two vehicles fully involved with this mobile home fully involved,” said Pierpont Fire Chief Tom Marshall.
The mobile home and the vehicles were completely destroyed.
The firefighters came from Plymouth, Pierpont, Sheffield and Monroe fire departments and the Jefferson Rescue Squad was also on hand in case of injury. He said there were no injuries and the mobile home was apparently unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Marshall said there was apparently nobody living in the mobile home at the time of the blaze.
Marshall said he has called the Ohio State Fire Marshal to investigate the blaze.
The eastbound lane of Traxler Road was blocked by fire engines, but traffic was able to pass in the westbound lane.
Fire fighters used long poles to push through the still burning debris in an attempt to make sure the fire was extinguished about 40 minutes after it started.
