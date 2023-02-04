SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP — Area fire departments braved chilly temperatures late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning to fight a large garage fire on Route 193 south of Fink Road.
Numerous cars were in and around the building, which made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish. The garage was a long building behind the area where a house was destroyed by fire several years ago, said Sheffield Fire Department Chief Claude Kobernik.
He said the original house had been torn down.
Monroe Fire Department Chief Jason Coy, who was on the scene of the fire Wednesday evening, said firefighters were dispatched just after 11 p.m. and an Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Deputy was the first on the scene.
The deputy reported a full involved structure fire at the site, so Coy called the Pierpont, Jefferson, Plymouth, Kingsville fire departments as well as Monroe and Sheffield, which now work together on fire calls.
“We had a little hard time getting the water set up. Once we did it went smoothly,” Coy said.
He said there were 10 propane tanks among many items in the garage.
Coy said a woman at the property said she lived in a small structure near the garage and a man lived in a mobile home separate from the garage. Neither of those structures were affected by the fire.
Coy said representatives of the Red Cross came to the site and assisted the people at the property. Kobernik said the electricity has been turned off and will not be turned on until the structure is inspected.
Coy said the residents did not have insurance on the building.
