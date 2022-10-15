DENMARK TOWNSHIP — Four people were transported to hospitals early Saturday morning when fire ripped through a home at 3637 Route 167, said Pierpont Township Fire Chief Tom Marshall.
"It was a fully involved structure fire when we arrived," he said.
Marshall said everyone was out of the home, but Jefferson Ambulance transported an adult male and three juveniles to the hospital in one ambulance.
Marshall said the fire was called in at 2:51 a.m. He said the adult male was later transported from Ashtabula County Medical Center to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.
He said he did not know the status of the man's injuries, but the children were transported for observation.
"We had mutual aid from Andover, Dorset, Jefferson, Monroe and Sheffield," Marshall said. He said a combined 11 firefighters battled the blaze.
Marshall said the Pierpont Fire Department was on the scene for more than four hours and Plymouth Township assisted by returning to a rekindle around 8 a.m. and was on the scene for more than an hour.
"The state fire marshal is going to come up next week to investigate. ... We don't believe there was any foul play," Marshall said.
Marshall said the property was a total loss with an estimated value of the structure at $225,000 and $50,000 in contents. He said the family was renting the home.
