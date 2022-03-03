The day of readily available volunteer firefighters is long gone and departments have had to become creative.
The problem does not end with volunteer firefighters, as paid departments are struggling to fill positions.
“People are leaving this profession,” said Pierpont Fire Chief Tom Marshall.
At the paid fire departments, economics become a challenge as larger, wealthier communities lure candidates to higher paying jobs.
“Right now it is hard to find qualified candidates,” said Conneaut Fire Chief Steve Lee.
He said candidates need Firefighter 2 and an EMS certifications to be considered for employment.
“You have to recruit talent,” he said.
Lee said firefighting classes at A-Tech, Cuyahoga Community College and the Auburn Career Center are all places to watch for young firefighters. He said mechanics and experienced construction workers bring a lot to the firefighting experience.
Volunteerism has become a difficult sell for people already struggling to make ends meet and spend time with their families. Few people have time to be part of volunteer departments.
The ever-increasing training demands also make it challenging for volunteers to find the time.
Numerous Ashtabula County fire departments have just 10-15 members and sometimes struggle to get enough people on a call.
“The biggest challenge is having some idea of what to expect on any given call,” said Andover Fire Chief Mike Spencer.
He said sometimes there won’t be any response even in times when volunteers are more readily available.
Andover has about a dozen active firefighters but is a volunteer department. He said the company pays for all the equipment and training.
Some volunteer fire departments also handle ambulance service.
Andover Fire Department has contracts with the village of Andover, Andover Township, a portion of Richmond and Williamsfield townships. Andover Village Council has discussed the possibility of a joint ambulance and fire district, but have not finalized any proposals or come up with a funding structure.
The ambulance part of the equation has been especially challenging when Community Care Ambulance — paid for by the village — is transporting a patient and another call occurs, according to fire and village officials.
In several townships small departments have found ways to pay for staffing at the station for the better portion of the day. Creative ways of funding the operations are key.
The Plymouth Fire Department put a 5-mill levy on the ballot in May 2021 and it failed, but the levy passed in November allowing funding to keep the department operational 16 hours a day.
In Pierpont Township, fire department officials decided they had to go to a 12-hour manned department or get out of the ambulance business, said Pierpont Fire Chief Tom Marshall.
“We started in October of 2020 and we’ve been open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 365 days a year,” Marshall said.
He said the funding to provide the service comes from ambulance billing, contracts with Denmark Township and part of Richmond Township. Fundraisers also help.
Austinburg Fire Chief Bill Wilms said his department has about 15 members and they are paid by the call. He said the department doesn’t have to worry about ambulance service because the township is covered by the Northeast Ambulance District.
Dorset Fire Chief Mark Drda said his department is completely volunteer and it is challenging to keep service rolling along because of manpower issues.
“It’s scary,” he said. “Back 30 years ago, we had 25 to 30 members.”
Rome Fire Chief Ed Koziol said a recent fire chiefs’ seminar in Columbus included discussion of how state government might be able to assist volunteer fire departments.
One proposal is the possibility of a tax credit for firefighters, Koziol said.
“It is not a lot of money, but it is something,” he said.
Koziol instructs firefighting classes and said A-Tech and the Auburn Career Center are both conducting fire schools. But finding enough firefighters is still a challenge. He said many departments hire part time-firefighters to fill in for paid firefighters in places like Mentor, Ashtabula, Saybrook, Conneaut and Concord Township.
