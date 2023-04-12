GENEVA — Geneva Fire Chief David Shook gave a detailed report explaining the department’s activities in 2022 during Monday night’s city council meeting.
Shook said the department responded to 557 incidents, including 62 fires, 104 rescue and emergency service calls, 112 service calls and 85 false alarms.
“We do a lot of automatic and mutual aid calls,” he said of the department’s assisting surrounding communities.
Shook said there were 48 mutual calls to Madison.
“We have firefighters that are able to go and fight the fire,” Shook said. He said Geneva also receives mutual aid assistance as well.
Shook said the department was able to do a lot more interaction with the community in 2022.
“We did a lot more inspections this past year with the lack of COVID restrictions we were able to get into more businesses.
He said there was a lot of interaction with schools in the community as well.
Shook said he would like to talk with the safety committee concerning the need for more firefighters. He said the department hired three full-time firefighters in 1923 and the city now has three full-time firefighters plus the chief.
Shook said the minimum suggested firefighters on scene for a structure fire is 15. He said are departments have such thin manpower mutual aid is extremely important.
Council member Bill Baker said the report should be posted on the city’s website so citizens are aware of the department’s hard work.
Shook said training children in fire prevention and safety trickles up to the parents. He said when children ask their parents where their smoke detectors are the parents pay attention.
“The kids are trained the difference from the low battery beep and the [actual] alarm,” Shook said.
Several council members praised the efforts of the department, even beyond fighting fires as it does a lot of work that reduces costs to the city outside the direct scope of the department.
Council also had the first reading of an ordinance to reduce the height of grass to six inches before the city would send a letter advising homeowners to cut the grass. There was not enough support to pass as an emergency.
Council did pass an ordinance allowing the city to provide only one letter, including a certified mail copy, to residents prior to having the lawn cut and billed to the resident. The previous ordinance stipulated a letter was to be sent after each cutting issue.
“The idea is to get a little more time to start the process,” said Council President Mario Butera.
“It’s really for the people that let the lawn go over and over,” Baker said.
Council also scheduled a meeting for 5:30 p.m. April 17 to review a larger group of ordinances proposed by the planning commission.
Council took questions from the public regarding delays in the West Main Street project. Several council members said the project is funded, but contractors have not bid on the project twice in the last two months.
