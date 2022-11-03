CONNEAUT — A Madison Street family was left homeless and a firefighter was injured on Thursday after a fire destroyed the property on Thursday afternoon.
“We were called for a chimney fire and when we got there it was a full-blown structure fire,” said Conneaut Fire Chief Steven Lee. He said the call came in at 12:04 p.m. and firefighters were still o] the scene late Thursday afternoon.
The fire occurred at 518 Madison street and firefighters were not able to get access to the second floor because a lot of items were stored there. “It went from an offensive [strategy] to a defensive [strategy],” Lee said.
“The second floor was just too full,” he said.
Lee said a firefighter was transported UH Conneaut Medical Center and the nature of the injuries to the firefighter was unclear late Thursday afternoon.
Conneaut firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Ashtabula Township, Kingsville Township and Springfield Township, Pa. early on Thursday afternoon. The road was blocked and people stood on sidewalks across the street from the building watching firefighters battle the blaze.
“I am going to say it is probably a total loss,” Lee said. He said he did not have an estimate of the financial loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
“I have the state fire marshal here doing an investigation,” he said.
