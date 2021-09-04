JEFFERSON — The residents of 12 apartments were evacuated early Saturday morning at 209 Beech Street after smoke spread from a cooking fire, said Jefferson Fire Chief Tom Lachey.
Lachey said the fire call came in around 3 a.m. He said the resident was able to put the fire out with a large fire extinguisher, but smoke spread quickly from the first floor all the way to the third floor of the complex.
He said two residents had difficulty breathing so Jefferson Rescue transported them to Ashtabula County Medical Center for treatment.
Lachey said most of the residents were able to go back into their apartments with an hour or two after the buildings were ventilated. He said the cause of the fire was the accidental cooking incident.
Lachey said the apartment where the fire started had heat and smoke damage. He said he did not have an idea on potential dollar damage estimates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.