ASHTABULA — The Finnish American Heritage Association will host its annual potluck picnic for Juhannus, mid-summertime, at the Finnish American Cultural Center in the historic Ashtabula Harbor.
The picnic will take place at 4 p.m. June 24. Bring a dish to share. Beverages and table ware will be provided.
Special guest is former Ashtabula resident, Edith (Eadie) Sicker, who wrote a book about her Sippola family relatives, "From Finland to America."
For reservations, call Linda and John Riddell, or Dan Riddell, at 440-964-2519 by June 20.
The Finnish American Cultural Center, 1330 W. 8th St., provides educational tours for a small fee.
The Finnish-American Heritage Association (FAHA) invites all those partial to roots in Finnish heritage to visit its artifacts, collections of Finnish lapel pins, shirts and all sorts of interesting items from Finland.
Tickets for the Aug. 28 fish fry and raffle at Saybrook Township Park are now on sale at the museum. The center is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout the summer. Finnstyle of Minnesota donated the prizes.
The museum, a log cabin structure, has been in Ashtabula for the past 16 years.
Just after the turn of the 21st century, John Riddell of Ashtabula became aware of a log cabin company and negotiated a price. Three years later, in June of 2004, construction began with the delivery of the lumber.
The project took about two years and was completed June 30, 2006.
The museum was built on a piece of land that once held Sovito Hall, he said.
Sovito Hall was a central piece to the Finnish experience in the early 20th century. The building was the center of a variety of cultural and sporting events.
The hall was demolished in 1961.
Finnish citizens who visit America often make the museum a part of their tour, Riddell said.
Appointments can be made for other times, call Riddell, 440-964-2519.
Learn more information, go to FAHA-ashtabula.org.
