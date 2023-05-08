ASHTABULA — The Finnish American Cultural Center and Museum soon will open for the summer season with a new exhibit from Northern Lapland.
The center will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting May 27, and will continue to be open every Saturday until Sept. 2.
Louise Long donated a Laplander's outfit in memory of her mother, Rita Hjerpe. Lapland's nature has something for everyone, including interesting wildlife, and reindeer herds. It is one of the best places to view the interesting aurora borealis and the midnight sun.
The 44 X 28 log structure, at 1330 W. 8th St., is constructed on the former site of Sovinto Hall, a cultural and recreational center for first-and-second generation Finns.
On May 20, the Finnish American Heritage Association will meet at 1 p.m. at the center. Samantha Sloan, Youngstown State University student, will discuss her 2022 fall semester at Jyvaskyla University in the Finnish city of the same name. A coffee hour will follow the presentation.
Reservations should be made by May 18 with Elsa Shepard, 440-998-2061. All meetings are open to the public and visitors are welcome.
Students and groups are invited to attend the Saturday hours or by appointment. For more information, call Linda Riddell, 440-964-2519 or Elsa Shepard, 440-998-2061 or go to the website: faha-ashtabula.org or visit the group's Facebook page.
