ASHTABULA — The Straw Hat Theatre production of “Willy Wonka JR” will have its final three performances this weekend.
Enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Those who find tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. But the winning children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka’s rules in the factory — or suffer the consequences.
All Straw Hat Theatre performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Advance Sale Tickets: Adult $13, Senior/Student/Military $11, Child 2-12 $9. For tickets at the door (if available), add $2. Pay What You Can pricing is available for all performances. Order tickets at (440) 964-3396 or ashtabulaartscenter.org. Next in the Straw Hat summer lineup will be “Bye Bye Birdie,” opening June 30.
“Willy Wonka JR,” was adapted for the stage by Leslie Bricusse and Timothy Allen McDonald. Lyrics and music by Leslie Bricusse amd Anthony Newley.
The musical is bBased on the book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl and presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).
All authorized performance materials also supplied by MTI.
The performance is directed by Lisa Lowery, music directed by Ashley Nelling. Straw Hat Theatre 2023 is sponsored by KeyBank
Ohio Arts Council helped fund the arts center with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
