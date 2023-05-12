ASHTABULA — “Enchanted,” the 2023 spring dance concert by Ballet Theatre Ashtabula, will have its final three performances this weekend at the Ashtabula Arts Center.
The concert features classical and contemporary ballet, contemporary dance, and modern dance performed by BTA’s Senior Company Division dancers, and includes excerpts from Prokofiev’s “Cinderella,” with dancers Avery Nank and Naomi Sanford sharing the title role.
Closing performance dates for “Enchanted” are May 12-14, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.
Advance Sale Tickets are $15 Adult, $13 Senior/Student/Military, and $11 Child 2-12. Pay What You Can Pricing is available. For tickets at the door, add $2. Get tickets at (440) 964-3396 or ashtabulaartscenter.org.
A digital stream of the concert is available on ashtabulaartscenter.org for $10.
There will also be one more performance of BTA’s Young Children’s Dance Recital at 2 p.m. May 13, where dancers as young as 3 years old will showcase the skills they’ve learned in class, while Junior Company Division dancers perform original choreography.
Advance Sale recital tickets are $10 (for tickets at the door add $2) and can also be ordered at (440) 964-3396 or ashtabulaartscenter.org.
Ohio Arts Council helped fund the arts center with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
