PERRY — The Jefferson Falcons' historic playoff run ended in a 52-7 loss to Cleveland Glenville a Division iV state semifinal Saturday night at Perry High School's Alumni Stadium.
The Tarblooders (14-0) advanced to next week's state title game in Canton.
The Falcons (11-4) had never won a playoff game in the football program's history, but won four in a row to become the first Ashtabula County team to play in a state semifinal since St. John in 1978.
Jefferson beat Poland 14-13, Girard 26-20, Canton South 49-35 and West Branch 41-37 to capture the Division IV, Region 13 title. The Falcons had been 0-2 all-time in two playoff appearances (1999 and 2020).
Glenville led 36-0 at halftime and 44-0 after three quarters. The Tarblooders led 52-0 in the fourth quarter before the Falcons got on the board when Kaige Boczar threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Grant Hitchcock.
Return to www.starbeacon.com for more details on the game.
