KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP — Filmmaker Jay Woelfel, a native of Columbus, returned to Ohio to create a short film and chose Ashtabula County to film some of the scenes.
Woelfel, who lives in Los Angeles, spent time filming at several covered bridges and Lulu Falls on Saturday and will be filming more scenes in other parts of Ohio.
Woelfel grew up in Ohio and got his degree from Ohio State University. Before leaving for Los Angeles many years ago, he made a film in Ohio and is now back. He said his wife Kristy Woelfel grew up in Kingsville and decided it would be a good place to capture some scenes for his science-fiction movie set in the 1940s.
Kristy Woelfel’s maiden name was Salo, and she said she remembers the Dark Secret of Harvest Home, with Bette Davis, being filmed in the area.
The idea for his latest film came from an April dinner in California. He said he picked up a few books and ran across a “Kirk vs. Lizardman” story set in the 1940s and written by Fredric Brown.
He said it took about four minutes to read but he was attracted by the idea of creating a short film and obtained the movie rights. He said the story involves the first time machine and he added some racial elements to create a story that connects to issues in 2022.
“It has been a real fast process,” Woelfel of the movie coming to fruition so quickly.
He said the total crew will be four to five people and six cast members. Other artists and designers from as far away as South Africa are providing elements of the movie.
Several scenes will be filmed in Bowling Green, in northwestern Ohio.
“The segment when [the main character] goes back in time will all be in Ashtabula County,” he said.
A key portion of the movie will be confronting his grandfather in a barn.
Woelfel said his wife’s family still lives in the area.
After earning his degree from Ohio State he moved to Los Angeles in 1990 and has been involved in many aspects of the film industry.
Woelfel said he was glad he made a movie in Ohio before heading to California.
“In Ohio you had to do everything,” he said of learning different aspects of the craft.
Learning many aspects of the film making industry has made him a better director.
“I haven’t walked a mile in their shoes, but have walked some steps,” he said.
Woelfel said he has spent time teaching summer classes at Bowling Green State University. He said most of his films have been science fiction or horror movies.
Woelfel’s first film “Beyond Dream’s Door” was made in 1989 and has gained renewed interest.
“My first film is basically back in my life,” he said.
Many of his films have been distributed on various streaming services. He has gained acclaim for many different aspects of his work and spoke at the Cannes Film Festival.
Woelfel said he would like to create films in other genres. “I’d love to do comedies,” he said.
Actor Anthony Baldasare, from Chicago, said this was his first time in Ashtabula County and he thought it was “cool.”
