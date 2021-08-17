ASHTABULA — Joan Southgate stopped at a table inside the Hubbard House. It was filled with objects that could have been seen in the house in the 19th century.
Like an art connoisseur, she stopped to admire these objects before moving to another room to hear the history of the building and see more antiques.
It wasn’t Southgate’s first trip to the Hubbard House. She made a journey to Ashtabula’s historical building 20 years ago. At the age of 73, Southgate walked the Underground Railroad from the Ohio River up through Ashtabula into Canada. The Hubbard House was one of the stops along the way.
Now, a pair of young filmmakers are chronicling Southgate’s initial endeavor. It’s a project six years in the making for director Simone Barros and videographer Zachary Betonte, a 2010 Lakeside graduate.
The duo originally interviewed Southgate in 2015 as part of a separate project. That original film was show at Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland. The project continued to grow overtime until the two decided to expand it into a feature-length film.
“We plan for it to be done in two years, and then, hopefully, it will go to the [film festival circuit],” Barros said.
As soon as he arrived, Betonte started looking around the room. He started to unpack and assemble his gear. His camera, microphones and other equipment were displayed across the table.
Richard Dana, an adjunct professor at Kent State University Ashtabula, gave Barros a tour of the building before Southgate arrived. The young filmmaker wanted to learn about and experience the history of her most recent backdrop.
Betonte, however, was busy getting shots of building and its relics. Large or small, he took time walking around every room, making sure he had enough visual aids for the viewers to understand the Hubbard House from their homes.
“My role has always been more formally oriented,” Betonte said. “Thinking about the form of documentary and how to present this historical information in a formal structure that’s different than typically how films that are about this subject matter are presented.”
While making her pilgrimage, Southgate encountered Tim Hubbard, a descendant of the Hubbard family, who originally owned the property.
Upon returning to the property, Southgate walked into the gathering area. She took a look at a painting of the now-deceased Tim Hubbard. Despite only meeting him once, she recalled her time with him over 20 years prior, as if recounting a tale involving a old friend.
“It was wonderful going through the house and for Tim to be so passionate, not only about his family, but about the house itself,” Southgate said with a smile.
The Hubbard House was constructed as a part of the Connecticut Western Reserve and was purchased and restored by Tim Hubbard after it was scheduled for demolition in 1979. Hubbard converted the former family home into a museum to highlight the property’s ties to the Underground Railroad and abolition.
After filming began Dana and Andy Pochatko, a docent at the Hubbard House, guided Southgate and the film crew throughout the historical property. In each room, they stopped to give a little history on the Hubbard House’s ties to racial- and gender-based freedoms.
“It’s an amazing journey that [Southgate’s] had in her life, but also an amazing journey she took through which to learn about Ohio’s rich history in the abolitionist movement to keep it alive for future generations,” Dana said.
Betonte told Barros of the Hubbard House while planning the film’s next steps. Barros, an Atlanta native, knew of Ashtabula’s connection to the Underground Railroad through research, but she didn’t have past experiences with the city. She instantly knew the Ashtabula County landmark needed to be included in the film after a scouting trip.
Northeast Ohio’s attempts to preserve history connected with Barros emotionally. Georgia’s history as a slave state, in addition to Atlanta burning twice, limits the records and structures regarding freedom seekers escaping the state.
“It’s powerful for me to see structures are still standing, structures that are old are still standing,” Barros said. “In Georgia, a lot of the history of the Civil War, a lot of the history of the Underground Railroad, it has been revised. And we don’t know what actually happened.”
For Barros, small actions can culminate in major change. That’s the message she hopes viewers take away from her and Betonte’s film.
The decisions of slaves to escape the south made a mark on the country’s history. Just the simple act of Tim Hubbard keeping his family’s home from demolition impacted Ashtabula and Ohio’s accessibility to their abolitionist history. And Southgate’s journey from the Ohio River to the Hubbard House reminded future generations of that history along her journey.
“As inevitable as a situation seems, the work that we do, the small actions we do are not futile,” Barros said.
