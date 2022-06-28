Plymouth Township — Creative arts with natural resources were demonstrated and taught at Blakeslee Log Cabin Fiber Arts Fundraiser on Sunday.
Isaac Coblentz taught basket weaving and cordage, also known as making rope from plants. Gaille Ruhl demonstrated how to spin wool, Kelly Clark taught knitting and Emily Hall, along with her mom Mary Pilger, showed how to make felt from wool and make dye for cloth from plants.
Visitors also enjoyed Old Time Music played by the band Pickle Milk. Band member Joel Specht described the lively instrumental style as pre-bluegrass with fiddles, banjo, and guitars.
These skilled artisans and musicians are members and friends of the Ashtabula County Historical Society (A.C.H.S.). The group strives to preserve history in the county and provide educational opportunities that help bring people together. The fundraiser was planned by the historical society in the early Spring.
Stephanie Blessing, volunteer for the society, said they hope to host at least two events at the Blakeslee Log Cabin every year. This would include one during the summer and the return of Log Cabin Days in September.
“Log Cabin Days at the Blakeslee cabin was cancelled for the past two years due to COVID-19. The good news is that Log Cabin Days will return this year on September 10 and 11,” said Blessing. “Also, on Sept. 17, a Reeds to Roots gathering is planned. It focuses on sustainable living through such practices as growing and preserving food, solar building design, herbal medicine and healing arts. These events help our community get in touch with the old ways before they are gone.”
Blessing said, “At the Fiber Arts Fundraiser, folks saw animal and plant fibers being made into useful and beautiful items. It brings us closer to nature and encourages us to use our creativity to be producers, not just consumers. ”
Stephanie Furlow and her daughter, Terri, came to learn carding, so they could spin and weave wool from their alpacas.
Furlow said, “We have alpacas and spinning wheels, so we are here to get the knowledge to make wool. It is so neat to complete something beginning to end with your own hands.”
Sara Nesbitt said that she knew about Log Cabin Days and its beautiful setting but came to the Fiber Arts Fundraiser because she wanted to know how to use a spinning wheel for a very long time.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used for restoration projects, such as rebuilding a footbridge on the grounds of the Blakeslee Log Cabin. The footbridge was destroyed by flooding in the Fall of 2021. Due to the loss of the footbridge, the hiking path there has been roped off and closed.
Tours of the cabin were also given Sunday afternoon with historical quilts on display. Blakeslee Log Cabin, at 441 Seven Hills Road, was built in 1810, and is the oldest log cabin in Ohio.
“The public is warmly welcome to come and enjoy events at the Blakeslee Log Cabin. and those who are interested are welcome to become members and add to the energy and teaching of the Ashtabula County Historical Society,” said Blessing.
For more information, visit the Ashtabula County Historical Society online at ashtcohs.com or call 866-533-3277.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.