Ashtabula Harbor was packed on Saturday night as hundreds of tourists and area residents gathered to watch the Wine and Walleye boat parade and view a fireworks display.
The festival is one of the larger festivals in the county, and one of many held throughout Ashtabula County that draw people from far and wide.
Jefferson’s Strawberry Festival was blessed with many riders from the Great Ohio bike Adventure this year and Conneaut Red, White and Boom drew large crowds for fireworks, games, music and food.
Area wineries also have regular events that draw people to Ashtabula County. D-Day Conneaut is just around the corner with three days of fun and education around the historic D-Day invasion in Europe in 1944.
Geneva’s Grape Jamboree and the Covered Bridge Festival area also scheduled for September and October, respectively.
