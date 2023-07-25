ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — Plans for the Pymatuning Lake Festival are nearing completion. The event scheduled for Aug. 5 and 6 at Pymatuning State Park.
Pymatuning Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lara Reibold said the event will include a wide variety of games, crafts and recreation opportunities for children.
The wrist bands for children to participate in the rock wall and bounce amusement rides will cost $15, which also includes crafts.
“Crazy Dave the Magician” is also scheduled for numerous shows on Saturday and Sunday, Reibold said.
Fireworks are a big draw for those attending the festival, and are scheduled for dusk, generally between 9:15 and 9:30, Reibold said. Youngstown-based band Epic is scheduled to be headlining the entertainment leading into the fireworks, Reibold said.
A small army of volunteers is coming together to make the festival a reality. “We still need a little more help in the kids area,” she said.
About 120 vendors have committed to the festival, with some coming from as far as North Carolina and West Virginia, Reibold said. Pontoon boat trips are not an option this year, she said.
The festival is scheduled to be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, with entertainment and fireworks later in the evening, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Reibold said a praise band will perform from 10:30 to 11 a.m., and will be followed by a half hour church service on Sunday morning.
