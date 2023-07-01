CONNEAUT — The Red, White and Boom Festival got off to a strong start on Saturday with the festival's Fourth of July Pageant.
The pageant was back for the first time since 2019 as the festival committee hopes to make the festival even bigger than before the coronavirus pandemic that canceled the event in 2020 and limited it the last two years.
An LLC was created to handle the financing of the event and included numerous volunteers, including Bill Kline, chairman of the Red, White and Boom Festival Committee, and Mike Bartone, who is coordinating the activities that conclude Monday night fireworks. The festival was also renamed from the Conneaut Fourth of July Festival to Red, White and Boom.
Pam Gigante coordinated the pageant with assistance from Elena Marquetti-Ali, Miss Ohio Woman from Saybrook.
"[The committee] wanted to bring back the pageants so I volunteered even though I knew nothing about pageants," Gigante said.
She said 19 girls competed in three different divisions and a "most patriotic" class was added.
Raina Thomas of Conneaut won the Little Miss Fourth of July contest for girls 9 to 11 years of age; Charlotte Thompson, 3, of Geneva, won the "Most Patriotic"; Arielle Burdine, 5, won the Little Miss Liberty division and Paisley Williams, 6, walked away with the Miss Firecracker title.
The young ladies all had three questions to answer and were judged by Linda Witt, a nurse at Lake Erie Corrections; Meghan Gillespie of the Army Reserves and Tracy Bidwell of Feed our Vets in Ashtabula.
Marquetti-Ali assisted in the pageant by asking questions of the contestants and helping crown the winners.
She said she was one of the judges for the Miss Winterfest Pageant in Geneva and was approached about competing in the adult pageant and won the Ohio title earlier this year in her first pageant.
The Saybrook Township native will be competing for the Miss U.S. Woman title on July 21 in Gatlinburg, Tenn. She said she enjoys participating in community events and the pageant she won focuses on civic engagement within the community.
"[The festival] is going well so far," Kline said.
Bartone said he was approached about helping coordinate the event several weeks after last year's slimmed-down event was complete. He said he coordinated the Conneaut Fourth of July Festival from 2002-08 when it was taken over by the American Legion.
When approached he said he would be glad to help but was living in Florida at the time.
"I said absolutely," he said.
Bartone ended up moving back to Conneaut and the organizers were happy to have him on site. He said local businesses and civic organizations helped raise the $40,000 needed to make the event a reality including the $25,000 needed for the fireworks display scheduled for 10 p.m. on Monday.
"This is the biggest fireworks show we've had while I was involved," he said.
