WINDSOR TOWNSHIP — Once a year the Servants of Mary Peace Center is packed with thousands of visitors enjoying authentic Mexican food, watching dance programs and music while waiting for a big night of fireworks.
"The light up the Night" event draws people from all over Ohio and beyond.
The center was originally supposed to be a youth camp, but the Lord and Mary had a different idea, said Pat Heinz, founder of the center with her husband Edward.
"This is our big fundraiser for the year. This keeps us going," Pat Heinz said while cooking food for the event. She said the grounds are open daily and boast a huge statue of Mary.
"Last year was over 5,000 [people] and I know there will be more [this year]," Heinz said early in the afternoon as parking areas began to fill. She said there were a variety of vendors, musicians, Mexican dance demonstrations and many food options.
Heinz said people come from all over the country, and the world, throughout the year to pray and see the large statue. She said several buildings are available for weddings and group events, but this weekend is a special time.
The center has been featured on many different travel websites including a "One Tank Trip" piece from Fox 8 in Cleveland.
A couple from New York City came to the center earlier this year to give thanks after waiting a year for the man to earn citizenship, Heinz said.
Karen Montoya of Columbus said she really enjoys the festival and the beauty of the statue.
Several community organizations are a big part of the festival.
"We come to help them, but they help us," said Gary Hunter, one of the founders of the Conversation Station in Orwell. He said the group handles the "sweets," selling snow cones, cotton candy and ice cream.
He said it is the second biggest fundraiser of the year for the organization that provides after school programs for children in the Grand Valley school district.
Hunter said eight students volunteered for the event with several working all summer on face painting.
Veronica Gonzalez, of South Bend, Indiana, posed for pictures with family members. She said this was the second time attending the festival.
"The statue is gorgeous and the rosary," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.