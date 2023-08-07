ANDOVER — Pymatuning State Park was packed with visitors on Saturday during the first day of the Pymatuning Lake Festival.
The 39th edition of the event got rolling at 10 a.m. on Saturday, but preparation was in full gear on Thursday, said Lara Reibold, director of the Pymatuning Area Chamber of Commerce.
The event continued Sunday with a praise band at 10:30 a.m. and a church service at 11 a.m. Entertainment, youth recreational activities, food and more than 120 vendors were expected to return, Reibold said.
She said the 2023 edition of the festival had the most vendors ever and included a variety of goods ranging from artistic creations and wood sculptures to food and drink.
Youth games were popular in a shaded area near the Pymatuning State Park beach.
“It has been fabulous. We have had a ton of kids,” said Sheila Privett, who coordinated a number of youth activities.
She said 32 children participated in a watermelon-eating contest. There was also a hula hoop competition and a cookie walk.
Firefighters were on site to direct traffic for the late-night fireworks show.
Reibold said any proceeds from this year’s festival will go into the 2024 event. She said sponsors, donations and the donations at the gate provide the necessary seed money and fireworks costs.
Dozens of people sat at picnic tables listening to Melissa and Mitch Acoustic Duo and eating food from a variety of food trucks on site for the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.