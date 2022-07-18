ASHTABULA — Anne and Kathy Ray sang along with a marching band during the Our Lady of Peace Festival in honor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel on Sunday.
The family has a long history with the festival and shared memories of years gone by.
After the 10 a.m. mass, more than 100 people participated in a procession from the church, north on Columbus Avenue to East 16th Street and back to Mount Carmel Church.
The tradition began 125 years ago after three parcels of land were purchased to build a church at the East 16th Street and Columbus site, Father Raymond Thomas said after completing the procession that included a statue of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, one of the titles of the mother of Jesus.
Thomas said he believes the original festival was to raise money to build the church after the land was purchased. It has occurred in some form or another throughout those 125 years.
The festival began on Friday with food, games and fellowship open to the entire community.
“It has been going very well. God has blessed us with great weather on Friday and Saturday,” Thomas said.
The statue of Mary was carried by men from the church and the Saint John High School football team.
Anne Ray said she has been coming to the festival since 1949.
“One year our family got to carry the statue,” she said.
Anne Ray said she purchased blue shirts for the family to wear while carrying the statue.
Kathy Ray said her father was chairman of the festival on several occasions.
Thomas said the festival celebrated the Italian community’s connection to the faith through Mary but goes back even further.
He said Mount Carmel is in Israel and Christian monks lived on the mountain and honored Mary early in the life of the church.
A group of young girls carried flags to the lead the procession, followed by Thomas and the statue carried by the young men.
Many church members then followed the statue and a band that played music throughout the procession.
Nobody was left out as those who couldn’t walk the procession followed in a Jolly Trolley to experience the event first hand.
