Colorful leaves formed a bright backdrop at the Smolen-Gulf Bridge on Sunday afternoon in Plymouth Township.
The Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival drew hundreds of people to the festival home at Giddings Park in Jefferson and to the bridges all over Ashtabula County.
The Steele family, Nicole, Jayson and their children Jayden and Cameron, made their regular pilgrimage to the bridge on Sunday afternoon.
“We try to come to this bridge every year and get pumpkins for the boys and some good fall food,” said Jayson Steele.
Boy Scout Troop 11 had a busy weekend, starting with a campout at Indian Trails Park on Friday evening and selling elephant ears as a troop fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday.
“Yesterday [Saturday], it was non-stop ... Today it was slow [to start] but picked up,” said Troop 11 scout official Mike Corbitt.
A motorcycle group with about 40 riders also stopped by the bridge on their annual trip to the festival.
Vernon Stroker Hall, the founder of the V-Twins Motorcycle Group, who lives in Painesville, said the group has been coming to the event for 29 years. The family motorcycle club started locally and now has chapters all over the world, he said.
“I love covered bridges,” he said.
Cyrus Field, of Avon Lake, was showing his visitors from Newton, Mass., the best of northeastern Ohio and decided to attend the festival. He said the organizers at Giddings Park in Jefferson provided the information to best see the area’s bridges.
At the Denmark Road Covered Bridge, a gold panning demonstration provided visitors with a unique experience. “[Gold] is everywhere, [but] you have to put the time to find it,” said Keith Robertson of Solon.
Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival Executive Director Ginger Whitehead said there were good crowds at the festival on Saturday and things were picking up early on Sunday afternoon.
“We know it will be slow until people get home from church,” she said.
The festival setup was a bit wet on Friday, but by the time the festival got rolling on Saturday at 10 a.m., the weather had improved drastically. The annual parade started at 10:30 a.m., and a wide variety of groups ended up at Giddings Park around 10:45 a.m.
Whitehead said the entertainment went well on Saturday and Sunday, with many people bringing their lawn chairs or sitting on hay bales. Nationally renowned Jenna Adams performed at noon on Saturday, with fans coming from New York State arriving at 7 a.m.
