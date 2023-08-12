ASHTABULA — The sounds of music resonated throughout downtown on Saturday afternoon as musicians played in four different downtown venues during the Dog Days of Summer Streetfest.
The event was designed to bring people to the downtown area and was sponsored by the Ashtabula Downtown Development Association.
"These last several years there has been growing excitement about Main Avenue," said Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere. He said the event, and others like it, advertise what is happening downtown.
"It's going good. I am so happy we had an even flow of people," said ADDA board member Marty Cephas, who organized the event.
She said a few vendors did not show up because of the weather predictions.
A mid-afternoon storm did hit the area and shortened the event.
The food vendors were a big hit, Cephas said.
"Everyone is loving the food. It is kind of like the battle of the barbeques," she said.
There were balloons for children and a variety of games in Cornelius Park and music in the newly revitalized gazebo at the western edge of the park. Cephas said there are new steps to the gazebo and there was a recent painting touch-up as well.
ADDA President Rick Coblitz said there are a lot of exciting things on the horizon with a number of businesses on the way into the downtown area. He said he is excited about the new Dollar General grocery story on the northern end of Main avenue.
"This area is a food desert so it will be great," he said of the availability of fresh produce and other foods.
Vendors were spread out along Main Avenue selling a wide variety of items and many people brought their pooches to fit into the dog days theme.
