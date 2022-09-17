GENEVA — The Grape Jamboree has been a special part of the fabric of the community for more than half a century and is back after a two-year hiatus.
The 2022 edition provides area residents, and out-of-town visitors, the opportunity to get out and enjoy the late summer weather and experience a tradition that has been knocked off kilter for two years; thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is a big deal to the city,” said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
He said it is exciting for the festival to come back after two years and credits the Grape Jamboree Committee’s experience and commitment to making it a special event.
The 2022 Grape Jamboree will be the first one Varckette has experienced as city manager, but he has been no stranger to the event.
“I have been coming to the Grape Jamboree for years so I am not new to it,” he said.
Many former residents of the Geneva area coordinate vacations so they can be back in town when the festival occurs. Many area businesses also depend on the event to help from an economic standpoint.
Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sue Ellen Foote said there will be two parade marshals this year and businesses throughout the area will be having their own events during the festival.
Foote said people want to get back to “normal,” but some people are still a little concerned about the virus.
She said each of the wineries will be having their own events to connect with people in town for the Grape Jamboree.
“[The festival] is a good plug for the area,” Foote said.
“People want to be outside ... they know winter is coming,” she said.
