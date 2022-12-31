Travel can provide a world of images to show the beauty of the United States and Canada to the north.
The opportunity to see Alaska and spend time traveling more than 20 states this year left me with a wide variety of images to include among my favorite pictures of the year.
My hopes of photographing a bear or an elk during a trip to Alaska did not materialize, but eagles were readily available in Juneau.
The colorful mural depicting the lives of black men and women was a sight to behold in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Vancouver, British Columbia, provided a wide array of beautiful, scenic opportunities. Toronto provided baseball fans enjoying a strong disagreement between the Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox.
The opportunity to share photos from a year of documenting the near and the far makes for a special end to 2022. Here’s to more in 2023.
