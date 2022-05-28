JEFFERSON — It was quite a step from Mesopotamia High School to dodging German warplanes in Europe, but Karlo Maki was up to the task.
Maki said he didn’t anticipate having the opportunity to fly airplanes, but World War II opened up the experience in a hurry.
After graduating from MHS, in a class of 10, Maki was figuring out his next steps when it became clear he was going to get drafted in 1943 so he beat the military to the punch and enlisted in January 1943.
Maki was assigned to a coastal artillery unit and applied for flight school. He was accepted and was trained at three flight schools in the deep South before earning his wings on March 12, 1944. Karlo was assigned to the 364th Fighter Group, 8th Air Force.
The war was starting to wind down in Europe, but Karlo flew 28 missions as a fighter pilot, distracting other planes trying to shoot down American bombers.
Sam Maki, Karlo’s son, said his dad was also involved in strafing missions in preparation for Allied invasions.
Maki said there were some close calls, especially during training missions stateside, but he enjoyed it.
Maki married Virginia, a girl from his high school, after rhe war and they created a life together.
Sam Maki said his dad didn’t talk much about the war until later in life.
“I was busy trying to put food on the table,” said Karlo Maki, who now lives in Jefferson.
Karlo said one of his regrets was not staying in the military as a career.
Sam Maki followed in the footsteps of his father, enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1966 just ahead of his potential draft, and eventually was accepted into helicopter flight school in 1969 before heading to Vietnam.
“This [tradition] is what I grew up with. I remember looking at his World War II pictures. That is why I became a pilot,” said Sam Maki, who now lives in Huntsville, Alabama.
Karlo Maki said the P51s he flew went up to 400 miles per hour.
One of the more harrowing training flights involved the loss of an engine that ended with him ditching the plane in a field.
“When you fly you have a lot of these [incidents],” he said matter-of-factly.
