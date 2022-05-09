ASHTABULA — An 84-year-old city woman died in a house fire Sunday afternoon on West 13th Street as fire swept through the home near the Ashtabula Arts Center.
Ashtabula Fire Department Captain Stephen Chase said firefighters arrived on the scene and smoke was pouring from the roof and second floor of the structure at 3011 West 13th St. He said the call came in to dispatch around 2:17 p.m.
He said the crew had been made aware there was a woman inside, so the three firefighters immediately went to the second floor in an attempt to find her, without setting up hose lines, but were unsuccessful in the smoke-filled home.
He said the smoke was thick and a crew from Ashtabula Township Fire Department arrived on the scene and located the victim on the first floor and took her to a waiting ambulance where she was declared dead.
Chase said several family members arrived on the scene before the fire department and entered the house multiple times in an attempt to help the woman. He said they were fortunate not to have been injured.
Neighbors also tried to help the woman, but heavy smoke made the attempts difficult, said Dean McQuaide who lives down the street. He said he was returning from a trip out of town and saw smoke pouring from the home.
McQuaide said he went about 10 feet into the house but realized the smoke was too thick to do anything and left the home. He said several other people were already inside for the second time.
Ashtabula County Deputy Coroner Evan Howe said a woman was declared dead at the scene but he could not yet release the name. He said she was transported to Cleveland for an autopsy at the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Chase said the fire is under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office. He said a total of 14 firefighters responded to the scene with nine from Ashtabula, three from Ashtabula Township Fire Department and two from Saybrook Fire Department.
He said an ambulance squad from Plymouth Township was also dispatched to the scene to assist Community Care Ambulance personnel.
Chase said it is important to make sure smoke detectors are operating properly. “There was a smoke detector but the battery was dead. Working smoke detectors are important,” he said.
