Along with sunshine and warm temperatures, summertime brings with it some of the most dangerous driving days of the year for drivers of all ages, but especially the young.
Nationwide, more than 7,000 people died in teen driving-related summertime crashes between 2011 and 2020. That’s more than seven people per day during the 100 Deadliest Days — the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day — compared to the rest of the year. So far this year, there have been 102 youth-related fatal crashes in Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHP).
But teen drivers aren’t the only ones at risk, said OHP Sgt. Erik Souders, assistant commander at the Ashtabula Post.
“It is safe to say that for all drivers, there is an increased risk of traffic crashes between Memorial Day and Labor Day,” he said. “During the summer months, the expected traffic volume increases and brings with it increases in vehicular crashes and deaths.”
In the summer of 2022, nearly 70,000 crashes occurred on Ohio’s roadways — a 7 percent drop from the previous summer, according to the OHP records.
Among these crashes were 372 fatal crashes that resulted in 402 fatalities. Over the past five years, about one-third of fatal crashes have occurred over these 100 day periods, according to OHP.
In Ashtabula County, there were 480 crashes last summer; 1,104 in Lake County, and 384 in Geauga County, according to OHP.
These 100 days also encompass the primary motorcycle riding months. In 2022, more than half of all motorcycle-involved crashes occurred in the summer months. While motorcycle-involved crashes made up about 3 percent of all crashes during these 100 days, they comprised about 28 percent of fatal crashes (105 crashes resulting in 110 fatalities).
As for teen drivers, AAA urges parents to model safe driving practices and reinforce safe driving habits, said Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs, AAA East Central, in a statement released this week.
“Because of their inexperience, teen drivers often engage in unsafe behaviors like speeding and distracted driving,” she said.
According to previous research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, new teen drivers ages 16-17 are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash.
Speed and nighttime driving are significant factors contributing towards the number of crashes and fatalities involving teen drivers during the 100 Deadliest Days. According to statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):
• 36 percent of all motor vehicle fatalities involving teen drivers occurred between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.;
• Data shows a 22 percent increase in the average number of nighttime crashes per day involving teen drivers during the 100 Deadliest Days compared to the rest of the year, and
• 30 percent of all motor vehicle deaths involving a teen driver were speed-related.
Strengthening teen driving laws to increase roadway safety is a top priority for AAA. The association’s advocacy efforts are helping to protect teens by working to pass graduated driver licensing laws, including seat belt requirements, wireless device bans and nighttime driving and passenger restrictions, in states across the country.
