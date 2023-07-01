The challenges of navigating the agriculture business were evident again this year as a lengthy drought hit area fields just as farmers were getting their crops in the ground.
“It seems like every year it is something,” said Ashtabula County Extension Agent Andrew Holden. He said the lack of water was a big concern but a good quantity of rain came that helped alleviate some of the concerns.
Several days of intense rain helped farmers in mid-June and they are now waiting on the next portion of the growing season and what the weather may bring.
Holden said farmers are a week or two behind schedule but if the weather cooperates it should be a good season.
Holden said Ashtabula County farmers plant 40,000 acres of soybeans, 20,000 acres of corn and 20,000 acres of hay.
“A lot of people got hay ... but it was so dry it was not good quality,” Holden said.
He said farmers will likely get a second cutting and perhaps a third.
“We had some late frosts,” Holden said of the challenges for fruit farmers.
He said there was some crop damage because of the frosts.
“The farm markets are back up and running,” Holden said.
He said it is early for corn and other produce.
“We will start to see some fresh tomatoes soon,” Holden said.
“In the spring there was some severe damage to our nurseries,” said Ohio Wine Producers Executive Director Doniella Winchell.
She said the native grapes, Concord and Catabwa, took a hit back in May.
She said damage to the native grapes was between 25 and 90 percent. winchell said the amount of damage depended on location.
Winchell said wine-producing grapes fared better. She said the investments many area wineries put into wind machines made a difference.
The machines cost between $25,000 and $30,000 but make a major difference in damage reduction.
“They save hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years,” she said.
Winchell said there may be a small silver lining to the freeze. She said there may be smaller buds, but the quality may be better.
Area growers are hoping for some warm, dry days to help the grapes between now and harvest time in September and October.
Fall can also create challenges for area vineyards. She said an early season frost can be a major problem.
