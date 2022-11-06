It was a tough day for farmers in the southern part of Ashtabula County on Saturday.
Dorset Fire Chief Mark Drda said a combine was destroyed while harvesting along Marion Road in Dorset Township. He said the driver escaped injury but the combine was destroyed.
Drda said firefighters from Jefferson and Pierpont responded to the mutual aid call around 3 p.m.
Drda said Andover firefighters were on their way to the fire, but were called off before they arrived. The fire occurred about a quarter of a mile from the road so portable grass fire equipment was used to battle the fire.
Pierpont Fire Chief Tom Marshall said his department also battled a tractor fire along Route 167 in Denmark Township around 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Marshall said the tractor was destroyed but there were no injuries. He said Jefferson, Plymouth and Sheffield fire departments assisted.
