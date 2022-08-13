JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Fair is a highlight of the year for many people in the agricultural community, and beyond.
The fair got an early start this year with the parade and royalty crowning occurring on Monday evening before the official start of the fair on Tuesday.
Local 4-H clubs had the opportunity to ride the parade route and wave to the crowd. The contestants for Ashtabula County Junior Fair royalty also rode the parade route before the announcement of the victors.
The weather was remarkably pleasant and rain-free as visitors were able to enjoy all the rides, food and games in the relatively cool, breezy weather without massive thunderstorms interrupting the fun.
Children were able to show their animals in a variety of contests.
