WILLIAMSFIELD TOWNSHIP — A family of five is homeless after fire ripped through a trailer in the 7400 block of Adrianne Drive on Saturday afternoon, said Andover Fire Chief Mike Spencer.
“It appears to have started in a shed behind the trailer,” Spencer said. He said the wind pushed the fire into the trailer which was a total loss.
“We contacted the Red Cross to assist the family,” Spencer said. He said firefighters were on the scene for three to four hours and went back briefly on Saturday evening.
He said firefighters were not on site long after responding to a “rekindle” call from neighbors.
Spencer said there were no injuries to firefighters and the family was not home at the time of the fire.
He said multiple fire departments assisted in battling the blaze.
“We brought in Wayne, Kinsman, North Shenango and Jamestown,” Spencer said.
