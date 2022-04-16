ASHTABULA — Families gathered at Lance Corp. Kevin M. Cornelius park on Saturday afternoon to continue a tradition that has lasted longer than a decade.
Marty Cephas, a member of the Ashtabula Downtown Development Association, said the Ashtabula Easter Eggstravaganza focuses on children and their families. She said the Easter Bunny was hanging around for pictures and there were eight different games for children to play.
Forty large Easter baskets were raffled off in an auction. The baskets were donated by merchants and included a wide variety of items.
"It is nice to have something free for children of the community to take advantage of," Cephas said.
There were concerns regarding rainy weather in the morning.
"I was scared, but God is good," Cephas said of the clearing clouds and sun that followed the morning rain.
Ina Hernandez, 11, of Madison, won a prize playing corn hole during a visit to the they side. She said the event was fun.
Lincoln McIntyre, 6, of Ashtabula, said he was having a good time.
"I already got two things," he said of prizes he won at the games.
Cephas said the organization works to brighten up the downtown portion of the city and sponsors a variety of events. Volunteers are welcomed to do even more to help the city.
"We do need volunteers to make a difference," she said.
Cephas said there are many ways for people to help the organization. Committee members are needed to work on economic vitality, promotion of events, help the group's beautification efforts and find ways to recruit new members.
Cephas said anyone interested in joining the ADA can call her at 216-262-0138.
