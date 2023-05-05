GENEVA — A city family was displaced from their South Eagle Street home on Thursday morning when fire damaged the property, according to Geneva Fire Department Captain Randy Goff.
“We had a lot of smoke showing from the building eaves,” Goff said of what the firefighters saw when they arrived.
Firefighters made made entry to battle the blaze and were on the scene for more than three hours.
Goff said damage estimates were not available and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The call for a fire at 239 South Eagle Street came in at approximately 11:20 a.m.
Firefighters from Geneva, Geneva-on-the-Lake, Harpersfield Township, Saybrook Township, Madison, Ashtabula and Perry battled the blaze.
“There is quite a bit of damage,” Goff said.
He said he was not sure how many people live at the home. One person was transported to a hospital.
Goff said he didn’t know the nature of the injuries of the person who was transported.
“We called Red Cross for the family,” he said.
