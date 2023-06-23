An Ashtabula family is receiving community support after a 23-year-old woman was killed on Saturday in a two-car crash.
Jenna Jean Johnson-Bleil, died at the scene of the crash at approximately 7:22 p.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Route 167 in Denmark Township.
A vehicle driven by Dominic B. Fenton of Conneaut ran a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by Johnson-Bleil’s husband Josh, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Ron Borino.
The couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Julianna, was also a passenger in the vehicle. Josh Bleil was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center and then taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland and his daughter was taken by helicopter from Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland.
Bleil’s brother Jacob said Josh and Julianna are out of the hospital and improving. He and Borino said Julianna was treated for a minor brain bleed and reunited with her father on Monday.
Jacob Bleil said his brother was able to walk around with his daughter and the family went to Geneva-on-the-Lake to try and relax on Thursday.
The community is supporting the family both emotionally and financially, Jacob Bleil said. He said he started a GoFundMe account and was planning a $15,000 goal but decided on $20,000 instead.
As of Thursday morning the account had collected more than $50,000. Jacob Bleil said the funds will be used for funeral expenses, short-term living expenses and to set up Julianna for the future. He said there had been donations from 600 people.
Fenton remains hospitalized and is in a coma after being ejected from his vehicle in the crash. Borino said Fenton was not wearing a seatbelt.
Josh Bleil met with OHP troopers on Thursday to provide his account of the incident and Fenton will be interviewed when he is able, Borino said. He said when the investigation is complete information will be sent to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
