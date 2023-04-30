ASHTABULA — More than 50 children participated in an afternoon of fun and education on Saturday at the Ashtabula County YMCA.
"All Y's across the world are using (the) Healthy Kids Day (theme)," said Annette Griffin, director of the Ashtabula YMCA Learning Center.
She said the event is held to help families focus on mental and physical health and learning how to stay safe.
A variety of area groups participated in the event to help families learn ways to stay healthy, find assistance and have healthy, fun activities to pursue.
"You have the community agencies to keep us healthy," Griffin said.
The civic organizations participating included Ashtabula County Children Services, Conneaut Arts Center, Head Start , Community Counseling Center and UH Hospitals. The children played games and learned new skills.
Antoria Taylor, 12, of Ashtabula, learned to hula hoop through the assistance of Delila DeGeorge, 14, of Kingsville and others at a booth sponsored by ACCS.
DeGeorge said she enjoyed helping others learn how to hula hoop in the YMCA gymnasium.
At the other end of the gym was a timed obstacle course that included running and shooting a basketball.
Conneaut Arts Center Director David A. Jones said he was able to interact with the community at the event.
"I've talked to a lot of people and handed out literature," he said.
Alivia Mendenhall, 11, of Ashtabula, completed the obstacle course with a big smile on her face and had a one-word reaction to the event.
"Nice," she said.
"It's just a good event to show families all the city has to offer," said Ashtabula County YMCA Program Director Brian Pruitt.
