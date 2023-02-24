An estimated 350-400 people attended Discover 4-H to learn more about area clubs before the March 15 deadline to sign up for projects through the Ashtabula County Extension Office, according to ACEO Educator Jenna Hoyt.
The annual event is designed to provide information to families regarding the varied programs offered by 4-H in Ashtabula County.
Hoyt said 16 project example tables were spread around the outside of the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds Expo Building. Several 4-H Clubs were also represented and children had the opportunity to learn a variety of skills.
Olivia Sprague brought her two children to the event and said she is excited about the 4-H program.
“My daughter is going to be a Cloverbud so we are excited to start the journey,” she said.
The Cloverbud program allows children from ages 5-8 the opportunity to learn and experience the program before they can start their own projects when they turn 9.
