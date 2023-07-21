AUSTINBURG — An extended family is working to bring about the revitalization of the Route 45-Route 307 intersection.
Clare Polak, her husband, Tom, and brother Wyatt Bratt, and his wife Nora, are living out a dream they started to put together three years ago.
Just prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to build a custom furniture store and a coffee establishment.
The couples, and their children, moved to the area, but were slowed a bit by the pandemic.
After much renovation of an old gas station on the north east quadrant of the intersection, a coffee shop was opened in June of 2022.
“It [the coffee drive-through] started better than we hoped and grew,” Tom Polak said.
The shop features a variety of coffee, smoothies and pastries.
A sausage-and-egg sandwich has been a hit and a lunch option is being planned.
The next business to open — in the same building — will be the Bratt Haus,7 a custom furniture and design business. New equipment arrived recently that will help Wyatt Bratt make quicker cuts for the furniture business.
He also handles the plans for the buildings as they are designed.
The final business planned is on the north-west quadrant of the intersection in a renovated old general store that has been vacant for many years and is missing a wall.
“We will put a steel beam across that,” Tom Polak said.
Clare Polak said the building will eventually house a cafe that will serve soups, salads and bakery items, including traditional bread. The building will include an outdoor patio, an Airbnb and a private event area for a variety of gatherings.
A kitchen bump-out will be added to the building.
Contractor Aaron May began renovation work on the brick outside structure several weeks ago. The adventurous families plan to open the cafe in about a year.
The furniture business will include online and on-site sales. Clare Polak said the company website should be completed later this summer.
“We will have some select pieces [on site],” Tom Polak said
Nora Wyatt runs The Station coffee shop and will be the chef across the street when the building is complete.
The success of the coffee shop has provided a sense of hope for the rest of the operation, Clare Polak said.
“We have people who are consistent regulars,” Tom Polak said. A new sign will be placed advertising both businesses.
A variety of furniture options are on site and Wyatt Bratt has also created custom furniture for an entire house that was gutted by fire.
The new technology will increase the efficiency of the furniture operation.
“It can cut an entire sett of cabinets in four minutes,” Tom Polak said.
The furniture shop portion of the building was recently approved for occupancy, he said.
Wyatt Bratt said the most enjoyable part of the experience has been “doing it together.”
The couples’ children get to come down and will be able to remember seeing the businesses built from scratch. The families also live nearby and have had a lot of support from the community.
“The town has been supportive. ... There is a lot of gratitude,” Tom Polak said.
Clare Polak said they were able to use materials from the gas station and general store in the redevelopment of both properties.
