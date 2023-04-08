ASHTABULA – The Easter bunny was just one of many attractions at Eggstravaganza on Saturday afternoon at Lance Corp. Kevin Cornelius Park.
Dozens of children stopped to have their pictures taken with the bunny before heading off to a play a variety of games. The bunny was set up on the pavilion stage at the park with parents and other family members using their cellphones to capture a special memory.
The Ashtabula Downtown Development Association sponsored the event, which drew many people to the chilly park.
"It is nice to have a good time. This is a great event for children," said ADDA Promotions Co-Chair Kevin Albrecht.
Jessica Shumaker of Ashtabula said she brought her children to the event to have a good time playing games.
People could choose from a variety of games that included tossing a hula hoop on an Easter Bunny and racing with eggs on spoons. There was also a raffle of 41 donated Easter baskets.
The games were spread around the park and a large table, covered by a tent, was the center point of the raffle ticket sales and Easter basket reviewing area.
The ADDA is planning to have Saturday events on the second Saturday of every other month.
Albrecht said "Super Hero Saturday" is scheduled for June 10 to celebrate polic officers and fire fighters up close and personal. The August event is scheduled for Aug. 12 and will feature a pet-related event to celebrate "Dog Days."
A harvest event is scheduled for the second Saturday in October complete with a chili cook-off and a farmers market.
The ADDA is an organization of downtown businesses and organizations that gather together to promote the city and provide educational and entertainment options for families.
