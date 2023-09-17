CONNEAUT — Nature came to life for many children who attended Discovery Day on Saturday morning.
The Gateway Outdoor Learning Center sponsored the event for the 11th year, said GOLC President Michael Kimmel. "We are trying to get kids outside," he said.
A variety of agencies, organizations and volunteers participated in programs at the event, including the Conneaut fire and police departments, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a blacksmith, the Conneaut Public Library and the Ashtabula County Master Gardeners.
"You guys look really smart. I don't think I can stump you," said master gardener Melanie Todd of Ashtabula.
She coaxed the children into checking out photographs of a variety of creatures from the Natural World.
Brandon Piper and his wife, Sharon, attended the event with daughter Vera. Brandon Piper said the family wanted to learn about nature right in their "backyard."
Todd said she thinks it is important to educate young people about the creatures that live in our world.
She said she has been involved in the Master Gardeners program for about two years. She thinks it is important to give back to the community and help people make good decisions regarding the environment.
Children also had the opportunity to pet a goat, discuss the importance of maintaining a healthy environment and get their faces painted.
