The opportunity to remember fallen veterans took many forms on Monday with parades, ceremonies and at least one airplane flyover.
Small towns, and townships, hosted Memorial Day services on Monday, and larger communities hosted parades, keeping area veterans organizations busy by providing honor guards, color guards and speakers for the many events.
Lloyd Richards, a long time Saybrook Township resident, attended the Memorial Day parade wearing a red, white and blue shirt and recalling the time when he helped organize the event.
“I used to put this all together,” he said.
The parade marched east on Route 20, then turned onto Route 45 to the township cemetery for a ceremony. Saybrook Township Trustee Norman Jepson said the township office crew coordinates the parade.
“You try to get as many people involved as possible,” he said.
In Geneva, Retired Major Bradley Forrider gave the message at the Geneva Memorial Day service at Evergreen Cemetery after a parade that started near the fire station and ended at the cemetery.
Forrider reminded those in attendance that Memorial Day is not a happy holiday. “Memorial Day is a time for solemnity. ...There has been an incredible cost [for freedom],” he said of those who died to keep us free.
“Memorial Day is about those who paid the ultimate price,” he said. Forrider also reminded people of the 25,000 people who died in the Revolutionary War, more than a half million in the Civil War, more than 520,000 who perished in World War I and World War II, as well as tens of thousands in Vietnam and Korea.
The Geneva parade included the Blue Star Mothers, the Geneva High School marching band, fire trucks and a veterans’ motorcycle group.
Veterans were honored at the Ashtabula War Memorial with a crowd trying to stay cool in the shade as temperatures moved towards 80 degrees by late morning.
Monte Foltz was the leader of the Ashtabula ceremony. “I am very proud to be a Vietnam veteran,” he said.
“On Memorial Day, it is about the veterans who have paid the ultimate price,” he said of those who died serving their country.
Marie Lane, program director for Justice for Vets, also shared remarks about the battle of Iwo Jima and the challenges many veterans faced when they came home. She shared her remarks as a C130 did a fly over during her speech.
Lane said the famous photograph of the soldiers planting the American flag doesn’t tell the whole story because it was thousands of soldiers that made the victory possible. She said three of the soldiers died in battle after the picture was taken, and one died back in the United States after trying to numb the pain of what he saw and experienced through alcohol.
Geneva United Methodist Church Pastor Randall May also reminded people at the Geneva ceremony to remember veterans who return broken from war in mind and heart, as well as having physical injuries.
In Conneaut, the parade started at the American Legion post on Broad Street, stopped at the city’s war memorial and continued on to City Cemetery on Liberty Street.
Denny Distelrath, a U.S. Army Ranger from 2013 to 2017 and Conneaut High School graduate, was the main speaker and shared his story of how an older student eventually led him into the military.
He said Luke Petrick was an Army Ranger who used to come home on leave and would occasionally chat with him and his friends in Conneaut. Distelrath said those meetings and how Petrik handled himself led Distelrath to become a Ranger.
Distelrath said Petrick later died outside Baghdad in April of 2005 while serving as a contractor after leaving the military. He said there are 63 Conneaut residents who died serving their country over the nation’s history.
“It’s funny how one person can touch your life without them even knowing so. I highly doubt that Luke would even remember who I was,” he said.
Distelrath urged those in attendance to honor the local veterans in whatever form they see fit, from a moment of silence or just to be the person they would be proud to know you have become.
