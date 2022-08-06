Fall sports athletes have been conditioning for weeks, but the grind of daily practices for girls tennis, football, cross country and soccer began in the heat of the late summer sun.
Football players were thankful for the breeze that cooled practices on Monday, but warmer and more humid weather arrived later in the week. The opportunity to begin official practice allowed coaches to evaluate talent and teach technique as seasons approach.
Tennis matches start this weekend, soccer matches begin next Friday, while football live games get under way on Thursday, Aug. 17. Cross country begins with the War on the Shore at Lake Shore Park on Aug. 22.
The seasons that begin in the heat of the summer will likely end in October or November with much chillier weather.
