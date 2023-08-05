The traditional two a day football workouts may have changed, but team building on the gridiron, and in other sports, continues as high school athletic teams gather for practice in the heat of summer.
Football teams have the option of gathering before the dog days of August, but the first day of mandatory practice provides an awareness that the season has begun.
A variety of other high school sports gathered for their first official practices this week as well as volleyball, cross country, soccer and girls tennis. Area golfers are going to start competition next week as well.
Cross country teams hit area trails, parks and even a cemetery while volleyball ventured into gyms throughout the county.
Soccer players gathered their equipment and head to area fields to bring the fine-tuning needed to form a united team and girls tennis players started competition this week.
