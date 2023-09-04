JEFFERSON — Falcon Way will be closed for two weeks to complete a road reconstruction process, said Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio.
The project started Thursday with the installation of a catch basin and under drains. The street was closed between Mulberry Street and the north exit to the high school parking lot before opening Thursday evening.
The closure of the road is necessitated because the road can not survive another winter.
“It is important for the public to know that every effort was made to do this work when school was out. Unfortunately, we didn’t receive approval from the Ohio Public Works Commission until July 2023,” Martuccio said in a written statement.
He said once approval was provided for the OPWC matching grant for the $433,200 project, it had to go through council, bidding, contract awarding and the pre-construction process.
“We completed these tasks in record time but still not fast enough to get the project done before school started. There is no better time to get this road rebuilt, considering that it has deteriorated beyond surface repair and it would not hold up for another winter,” he said.
A temporary drive has been installed to the school board office parking lot by Jefferson crews, Martuccio said. He said the temporary drive exits on the section of Falcon Way that was completed last year.
“This work saved the village $8,500,” he said.
The village will pay $216,600 for the project, and the remaining $216,600 will be financed by the OPWC in the form of a $166,600 grant and a $50,000 loan.
Martuccio said the road will be closed from Sept. 7 to Sept. 21 so a grinding/pulverizing process can be completed to a 12 inch depth. “During this process, dry cement and water will be added to turn those 12 inches into a very strong road base,” he said.
After the seven-day cure time, four inches of asphalt pavement will be added to complete the project.
During this time, Falcon Way will be closed day and night between Mulberry and the current drive to the board office.
“This means that all traffic to and from the board office will be diverted to Falcon Way/South Poplar Street,” Martuccio said.
At the same time, all traffic to and from the elementary, junior and high school buildings will be diverted to Mulberry Street.
The road is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 22 if there are no unforeseen issues, he said.
